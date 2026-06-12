People with mental disorders and disabilities were held at Ternopil TCR, – Lubinets. VIDEO
An inspection by the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner has revealed that people with mental disorders and disabilities were being held at the Ternopil TCR.
This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Lubinets said that his representatives had carried out a monitoring visit to the Ternopil District and City TCR and SS.
"During the visit to the facility where the mobilised Ukrainians were being held, there were around 28 people there at the time. Of these, 17 wrote to me with complaints about possible violations of their rights.
What we saw was appalling: the supervisor of the conscripts was intoxicated. His blood alcohol level was almost seven times the legal limit," he noted.
During personal conversations, people spoke of possible violations during mobilisation, improper documentation, and failure to comply with requirements during the MMC.
According to Lubinets, five people were successfully released.
"They were released from the premises of the TCR and SS, and the relevant changes regarding their removal from military registration were made to their military records. Among them were a man with a Group II lifelong disability since childhood, two people with mental disorders (I am not disclosing the diagnoses for ethical reasons), and two men who are about six months away from turning 60," the ombudsman emphasised.
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