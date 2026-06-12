Lubinets is demanding that officials from TCR and MMC be punished for mobilizing man with mental disorder who shot and killed two instructors in the Chernihiv region

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement agencies, and the Ground Forces Command regarding a high-profile case in the Chernihiv region, where a conscript with a mental disorder shot and killed military instructors.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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The killer suffered from a mental disorder

The court sentenced the perpetrator to life in prison for the murder of two servicemen and the attempted murder of another.

Lubinets noted that in this case, it is important to discuss not only the responsibility of the convicted man himself, but also the failure of the mobilization system.

According to preliminary information, the man had a confirmed mental disorder.

"Despite this, he was mobilized, successfully passed the MMC, and was deemed fully fit for military service. The man was given a weapon and sent to a training ground for training. Then, using that same weapon, he shot and killed two instructors with his own hands; they died on the spot, and another was wounded. The court handed down a verdict to the direct perpetrator of the crime—the mobilized man who fired the shots. But society must also receive answers to other questions: where is the accountability of those who mobilized this man and who deemed him fully fit for service?" the ombudsman’s statement reads.

Watch more: People with mental disorders and disabilities were held at Ternopil TCR, – Lubinets. VIDEO

Statement by the Ombudsman

Lubinets sent a statement to the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement agencies, and the command of the Ukrainian Army’s Ground Forces, demanding an investigation into the circumstances of the mobilization of the now-convicted individual, a legal assessment of the actions of all officials involved in making the relevant decisions, the initiation of disciplinary proceedings, and a determination of whether the mental health of the mobilized individual was properly taken into account.

"I insist on the opening of criminal proceedings against everyone whose actions or inaction contributed to this horrific crime. The deaths of two servicemen are a tragedy that requires an honest, thorough, and impartial investigation. This fatal incident was not only a death sentence for a specific individual but also a warning sign of problems in the mobilization system that the state can no longer afford to ignore," the Commissioner added.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on July 16, 2025, at one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Army training grounds, a cadet fired several shots from an automatic weapon at instructors, resulting in two servicemen sustaining fatal injuries.

Read more: TCR officials fictitiously "mobilized" 276 people: artificially inflated statistics by adding dead and fictitious persons. PHOTO