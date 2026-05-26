TCR officials fictitiously "mobilized" 276 people: artificially inflated statistics by adding dead and fictitious persons. PHOTO

Three officials of territorial centers of recruitment and social support (TCR and SS) have been exposed over "paper mobilization". To report the "successful" fulfillment of the plan, they invented mobilized persons who did not actually exist.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Dead and fictitious persons added to lists

According to him, having legal access to the Oberih state register, military recruitment office officials logged into the system using their personal electronic keys and entered false data into the records of persons liable for military service.







In particular, to improve statistics, the list of "mobilized" persons included dead and convicted people, persons entitled to deferment or on special records, citizens who were already serving or studying at military higher education institutions, as well as those who were no longer subject to mobilization because of their age.

"In addition to the electronic register, the officials signed fake nominal lists of persons liable for military service who were allegedly already serving in military units. In reality, none of these people had been called up. The forged documents were simply sent to regional TCRs and SS to improve the statistics.

See more: Court remands man in custody who, while defending himself against the TCR, took minor girl hostage. PHOTOS

Almost 300 people fictitiously mobilized at Mukachevo district TCR

In Zakarpattia, at the Mukachevo district TCR, a 49-year-old colonel, the head of the military recruitment office, fictitiously mobilized 162 people in January-March 2026 alone. His 37-year-old deputy, a major, added another 108 people to the fake statistics over the same period.

A separate episode took place at the Zolochiv district TCR in Lviv Oblast. A 41-year-old lieutenant colonel, the acting head of the office, "called up" six people in November-December 2025 who were in fact already serving under contract at the Military Hospital of the National Guard of Ukraine and in other military units.

Read more: Ministry of Defense proposes transforming TCR into "Reserve+ Offices," - media

Suspicions

All three have now been served with notices of suspicion. The court remanded the Zakarpattia colonel and his deputy, a major, in custody, with bail set at UAH 3.9 million and UAH 3.3 million, respectively.

The lieutenant colonel from Lviv Oblast was also given a preventive measure of detention with an alternative of bail set at UAH 121,100.

The investigation is ongoing. The full circle of people involved is being established, and other regions are being checked for similar schemes.

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