Released prisoner of war says TRC servicemen attacked him: regional military enlistment office checks statement. VIDEO

In Odesa, former prisoner of war Dmytro Kashchuk said he had been attacked by people he links to employees of the Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TRC and SS).

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a video published by the OdesaINFO Telegram channel.

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According to the serviceman, he was released from Russian captivity in May 2025.

Forcible detention in the middle of the street

Kashchuk said minibuses pulled up next to him, after which unidentified people forcibly took his car keys and dragged him inside.

Inside the vehicle, he said, they used physical violence against him.

"They were hitting me from behind. One of them was standing in the aisle wearing gloves and kept shouting to another the whole way: ‘Let’s f##k him up now!’" the serviceman said.

The victim says he tried to explain his status to the attackers.

"I said: guys, I was in captivity, look at my phone, everything is there. They asked: what are you ill with? I said I have disability group III. And they told me: you’re going to a brigade anyway," Kashchuk said.

According to the serviceman, after about 20 minutes, the unidentified men realised who they had detained and then released him.

"Dropped me off is putting it mildly. They just opened the door and said: f##k off," he said.

Watch more: In Odesa, more than 10 people in military uniforms and balaclavas pushed man out of his house and shoved him into minibus. VIDEO

Odesa TCR verifies the statement

The Odessa Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) has issued an official statement regarding the situation described in the publications and video featuring citizen Dmytro Kashchuk.

The TRC said Kashchuk’s complaint about possible unlawful actions was received on April 23, 2026.

The following are currently underway:

processing of the complaint;

verification of the facts presented;

an internal investigation in line with legal procedures.

"As part of the review, the individuals and vehicles are being identified. Since, according to the applicant’s description, the people involved in the incident were wearing balaclavas and had no identifying insignia, the question of whether they belonged to TRC and SS units is the subject of the internal investigation. We are openly cooperating with law enforcement agencies to objectively establish all the circumstances.

We treat Ukraine’s defenders, including those who have been through captivity, with deep respect. The review of this statement is under special control. A thorough examination of the circumstances is a priority, as the legal assessment of the incident is based solely on the results of official checks," the statement said.

The Odesa TRC also noted that compliance with military ethics and the law is mandatory for every representative of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. If the guilt of any officials is confirmed, they will be held liable under the law. Until the investigation is completed, the center called on the media to operate with facts and avoid spreading unconfirmed information.

Read more: Serviceman detained after opening fire on TRC personnel and police officer in Rivne Oblast