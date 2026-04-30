Serviceman detained after opening fire on TRC personnel and police officer in Rivne Oblast

In Rivne Oblast, law enforcement officers detained a man who opened fire on servicemen from a Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TRC and SS) and a police officer. He turned out to be a 48-year-old serviceman.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the detention

The Office of the Prosecutor General said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in Dubno district, Rivne Oblast.

According to preliminary reports, the man was riding a bicycle. He stopped near an official vehicle carrying TRC and SS servicemen and a law enforcement officer, took an object resembling an automatic weapon from his bag and fired several bursts toward the car.

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As a result of the shooting, two people suffered injuries from shards of glass. They were hospitalized. Two other people who were in the vehicle were not injured. The official vehicle sustained mechanical damage.

Suspicion notice

After the attack, the man fled the scene and went into hiding. Law enforcement officers identified the attacker as a 48-year-old serviceman. He was found and detained under Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

A suspicion notice is being prepared for the detainee over attempted premeditated murder of two or more people, as well as of a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of official duties, and desertion, under Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 1 and 8 of Part 2 of Article 115, and Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Initial investigative actions are ongoing.

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It was reported earlier that a man opened fire on a TRC and SS notification group and a law enforcement officer in Rivne Oblast.