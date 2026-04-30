In Odesa, more than 10 people in military uniforms and balaclavas pushed man out of his house and shoved him into minibus. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing eight men wearing balaclavas and military-style uniforms pushing a man out of a two-storey building, shoving him into a minibus and driving away.

According to Censor.NET, the authors of the post claim that the incident was filmed on Chernyshevskoho Street in Odesa.

The footage shows that the men in military uniform left the scene in two minibuses, one grey and one blue.

"The man was forcibly removed from the building. There is no official information at present," the video caption states.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: Man opened fire with automatic weapon at soldiers and police officer in Rivne region: he is wanted. PHOTOS