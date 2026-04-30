Man opened fire with automatic weapon at soldiers and police officer in Rivne region: he is wanted. PHOTOS

A man opened fire on a TCR alert team and a law enforcement officer in the Rivne region.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Two people were injured in the shooting. The identity of the perpetrator has been established. The head of the Rivne regional police has launched a special police operation.

Yesterday, 29 April, at around 5 pm, members of the rapid response unit, together with a community police officer, spotted a man walking with a bicycle in his hands in the village of Verba, Dubno district.

As they approached the man to check his documents, he opened fire on the soldiers and the police officer with an automatic weapon," the statement said.

Read more: Attack on TCR in Yavoriv: two suspects detained, one wanted

A soldier and a law enforcement officer were wounded in the shooting.







Proceedings have been initiated on the grounds of attempted murder. Police are searching for the attacker.

Read more: In Kyiv, National Police detained two men who demanded $20,000 from wife of mobilized man for his release from TCR

Description of the attacker

48 years old, slim build, approximately 170 cm tall, with short, greying hair.

He was wearing camouflage clothing.

Contact numbers: duty office 0500327234, 0365632702.

According to law enforcement officials, the individual in question is a resident of the Dubno district—Pavlo Serhiiovych Kalinin, born in 1978.

"The suspect may be armed, so please be careful and do not attempt to apprehend him on your own. If you spot him, do not approach him!" they emphasized.

Read more: Man armed with knife attacked soldiers from the TCR whilst they were being transported to mobilisation centre in Bukovyna







