Attack on TCR in Yavoriv: two suspects detained, one wanted

Yesterday, 17 April, at around 10.20 pm, three individuals forced their way into the premises of the Yavoriv Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support and attempted to attack members of the security platoon.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Lviv Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support.

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Two attackers were detained

As noted, the attackers were stopped thanks to the decisive actions of the military personnel. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and detained two of the attackers. Another suspect is currently being sought.

Read more: Driver hits TCR serviceman during document check in Kropyvnytskyi: he was detained

What is the TCR saying?

"During a large-scale war with the Russian occupiers, force and anger should be directed against the enemy. However, unfortunately, there are those who believe it is acceptable to demoralise their own society and attack their own military personnel.

We emphasise that, under both Ukrainian law and the laws of morality, such acts are not open to interpretation. The court will provide a legal assessment of this crime. A pre-trial investigation is underway. The attackers will undoubtedly be held accountable in accordance with current legislation," the TCR stated.

See more: Wounding of TCR serviceman in Kharkiv: attacker detained. PHOTO