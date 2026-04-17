Driver hits TCR serviceman during document check in Kropyvnytskyi: he was detained
On 17 April in Kropyvnytskyi, during measures to notify reservists and men liable for military service, a man attempted to flee in a car and injured a serviceman of the TCR.
The Kirovohrad Regional TCR and SS reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"During a document check, one of the drivers refused to comply with the lawful demands of law enforcement officers and attempted to leave the scene. While the vehicle was in motion, a serviceman who was part of the notification group was injured," the statement said.
Man detained
- The TCR serviceman was provided with the necessary medical assistance. His condition is satisfactory and there is no threat to his life. The driver was detained, and investigative actions are ongoing, the territorial centre added.
A video circulating on social media shows a man in a military uniform on the hood of a moving car.
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