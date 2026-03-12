Beat man while checking his documents: District TCR military officer from Lviv region to stand trial, - SBI. PHOTO

The pre-trial investigation into a serviceman from the Shevchenkivskyi District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre in Lviv, who caused a man to suffer a broken shoulder bone, has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

While checking documents in one of the districts of Lviv, a group of TCR employees stopped a 56-year-old local resident. A conflict arose and one of the servicemen used physical force against the man and struck him hard.

After that, the TCR employees held the man by the arms and forcibly put him in a service vehicle. At the same time, the serviceman did not turn on the portable video recorder he was equipped with.

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It is reported that during the examination by the military medical commission, the victim was diagnosed with a fracture of the left humerus. The injury is classified as a moderate bodily injury.

What does he face?

The State Bureau of Investigation notes that the serviceman is accused of abuse of power by a military official, resulting in moderate bodily injury (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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The article provides for punishment of up to 12 years' imprisonment.