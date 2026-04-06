Wounding of TCR serviceman in Kharkiv: attacker detained. PHOTO

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained the attacker who assaulted a serviceman of the TCR and SS.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

"While a mobile group of the Industrialnyi Integrated District TCR and SS was on duty, an unidentified man, trying to avoid a check of his military registration documents, began to flee. During the escape, the offender threw two training grenades toward the serviceman, fired two shots from a pneumatic pistol, and stabbed one of the servicemen in the abdomen, after which he fled the scene," the statement says.

Read more: Man stabs TCR serviceman in stomach in Kharkiv: attacker sought

The attacker turned out to be a 55-year-old man

The suspect was identified within three hours.

He turned out to be a 55-year-old man. He was detained.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing a public duty).

The article carries a prison sentence of five to twelve years.

Earlier, it was reported that a civilian in Kharkiv attacked a serviceman of the TCR and SS with a knife.

Read more: Different approaches to mobilization are needed, but attacks on servicemen are unacceptable – Ground Forces Communications Chief Podik