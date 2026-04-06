Wounding of TCR serviceman in Kharkiv: attacker detained. PHOTO
In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained the attacker who assaulted a serviceman of the TCR and SS.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
"While a mobile group of the Industrialnyi Integrated District TCR and SS was on duty, an unidentified man, trying to avoid a check of his military registration documents, began to flee. During the escape, the offender threw two training grenades toward the serviceman, fired two shots from a pneumatic pistol, and stabbed one of the servicemen in the abdomen, after which he fled the scene," the statement says.
The attacker turned out to be a 55-year-old man
The suspect was identified within three hours.
He turned out to be a 55-year-old man. He was detained.
Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing a public duty).
The article carries a prison sentence of five to twelve years.
Earlier, it was reported that a civilian in Kharkiv attacked a serviceman of the TCR and SS with a knife.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password