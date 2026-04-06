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News Attack on the TCR
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Man stabs TCR serviceman in stomach in Kharkiv: attacker sought

Kharkiv man stabs recruitment serviceman, attacker sought

In Kharkiv, a civilian attacked a serviceman from a Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support with a knife.

This was reported by the press service of the regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"On 6 April, in the city of Kharkiv, while carrying out notification measures involving persons liable for military service, a civilian attacked servicemen. As a result of the attack, one of the servicemen sustained a stab wound to the abdomen and was taken to hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care," the statement says.

The man fled after the attack and has been placed on the wanted list.

Earlier, an attack on TCR and SS servicemen in Vinnytsia was reported.

Read more: Man stabbed two soldiers from TCR in Vinnytsia, — Regional Military Commissariat

Killing of the Territorial Center of Recruitment serviceman in Lviv

Read more: Different approaches to mobilization are needed. Proposals for changes expected – Ground Forces spokesperson Podik

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assault (211) Kharkiv (1687) TCR and SS (502) Kharkiv region (1811) Kharkivskyy district (594)
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