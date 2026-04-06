Man stabs TCR serviceman in stomach in Kharkiv: attacker sought

In Kharkiv, a civilian attacked a serviceman from a Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support with a knife.

This was reported by the press service of the regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"On 6 April, in the city of Kharkiv, while carrying out notification measures involving persons liable for military service, a civilian attacked servicemen. As a result of the attack, one of the servicemen sustained a stab wound to the abdomen and was taken to hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care," the statement says.

The man fled after the attack and has been placed on the wanted list.

Earlier, an attack on TCR and SS servicemen in Vinnytsia was reported.

Read more: Man stabbed two soldiers from TCR in Vinnytsia, — Regional Military Commissariat

Killing of the Territorial Center of Recruitment serviceman in Lviv

Earlier, the National Police said they were searching for the man who had fatally wounded the TCR serviceman.

Later, authorities reported that the assailant had been apprehended, stating that he was an inspector with the Lviv Customs Office.

On April 3, the detained Lviv Customs inspector was served with a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder (Paragraph 8, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man was remanded in custody for two months without the right to bail. During his speech in court, the accused himself claimed that he had surrendered to law enforcement voluntarily, and therefore asked for a more lenient preventive measure.

Read more: Different approaches to mobilization are needed. Proposals for changes expected – Ground Forces spokesperson Podik