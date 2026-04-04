Man stabbed two soldiers from TCR in Vinnytsia, — Regional Military Commissariat
Another brazen attack on members of the alert group took place in Vinnytsia.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the regional TCR.
Details
According to the Vinnytsia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, preliminary reports indicate that today, during mobilization activities, military personnel from one of the Regional Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support, in coordination with the National Police, stopped a civilian. The servicemen identified themselves and attempted to check the citizen’s documents, but he suddenly pulled out a knife and inflicted several stab wounds on two servicemen.
What is known about the attacker?
Following further investigation, it was revealed that the civilian had been in violation of military registration requirements since 2025.
"The injured servicemen were promptly transported to a medical facility. As of now, one of the servicemen is in moderate condition in the intensive care unit. The other is reported to be in satisfactory condition," the statement said.
Law enforcement agencies are on the scene; the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, and the investigation is ongoing.
TCR reaction
"Mobilization measures are of paramount importance for staffing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the aim of strengthening defensive capabilities at the front and protecting civilian lives in the rear. We emphasize that any use of force against military personnel while they are performing their official duties, as well as any obstruction of their lawful activities, entails criminal liability under the current legislation of Ukraine, and an attack on representatives of the TCR and the SS constitutes aiding the enemy," the TCR stresses.
The murder of a military officer in Lviv
- Earlier, the National Police stated that they are searching for the man who fatally wounded a soldier from the TCR.
- Later, authorities there reported that the assailant had been apprehended, stating that he was an inspector with the Lviv Customs Office.
- On April 3, the detained inspector of the Lviv Customs Office was notified of the charges against him for intentional homicide (Article 115, Part 2, Paragraph 8 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- The man was remanded in custody for two months without the possibility of bail. During his statement in court, the defendant claimed that he had turned himself in to law enforcement, and therefore requested a less severe preventive measure.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password