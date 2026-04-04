Man stabbed two soldiers from TCR in Vinnytsia, — Regional Military Commissariat

Another brazen attack on members of the alert group took place in Vinnytsia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the regional TCR.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

According to the Vinnytsia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, preliminary reports indicate that today, during mobilization activities, military personnel from one of the Regional Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support, in coordination with the National Police, stopped a civilian. The servicemen identified themselves and attempted to check the citizen’s documents, but he suddenly pulled out a knife and inflicted several stab wounds on two servicemen.

What is known about the attacker?

Following further investigation, it was revealed that the civilian had been in violation of military registration requirements since 2025.

"The injured servicemen were promptly transported to a medical facility. As of now, one of the servicemen is in moderate condition in the intensive care unit. The other is reported to be in satisfactory condition," the statement said.

Law enforcement agencies are on the scene; the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Murder of TCR soldier in Lviv: Oleh Avdeev — former athlete and participant in Olympic Games

TCR reaction

"Mobilization measures are of paramount importance for staffing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the aim of strengthening defensive capabilities at the front and protecting civilian lives in the rear. We emphasize that any use of force against military personnel while they are performing their official duties, as well as any obstruction of their lawful activities, entails criminal liability under the current legislation of Ukraine, and an attack on representatives of the TCR and the SS constitutes aiding the enemy," the TCR stresses.

The murder of a military officer in Lviv