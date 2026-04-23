Man armed with knife attacked soldiers from the TCR whilst they were being transported to mobilisation centre in Bukovyna. PHOTOS

A man in the Chernivtsi region attacked military personnel from the TCR with a knife whilst they were being transported to the mobilisation centre.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor’s office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

On 20 April, near the village of Strumok in the Dniester district of the Chernivtsi region, a conflict arose between the man and two servicemen from the district TCR and SS (aged 33 and 51) whilst he was being transported to the mobilisation centre.

Read more: Driver hits TCR serviceman during document check in Kropyvnytskyi: he was detained

"During the altercation, the suspect produced a knife and struck both victims several times in the neck area. Following the attack, the man also damaged the TCR service vehicle and, continuing to resist, struck one of the servicemen in the forearm with a spanner," the statement reads.

The 29-year-old man has been detained and charged with attempted murder of military personnel and hooliganism.

Condition of the servicemen

Both servicemen received medical attention in good time, and their lives are not currently in danger.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Read more: Attack on TCR in Yavoriv: two suspects detained, one wanted









