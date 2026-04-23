In Kyiv, National Police detained two men who demanded $20,000 from wife of mobilized man for his release from TCR. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained two accomplices who demanded $20,000 from the common-law wife of a mobilized man for his "release" from a Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) and for arranging a finding that he was unfit for military service, using psychological pressure and threats.

As reported by Censor.NET, the National Police of Ukraine said this.

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"Another scheme for making money off persons liable for military service was shut down by operatives of the National Police’s Internal Security Department in cooperation with investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department. This time, however, the dealers resorted to more radical methods and tried to hook the common-law wife of a newly mobilized man," the statement says.

See more: Man armed with knife attacked soldiers from the TCR whilst they were being transported to mobilisation centre in Bukovyna. PHOTOS

They guaranteed exemption from mobilization

A 31-year-old native of the Donetsk region, together with his live-in partner, a 27-year-old woman from Kyiv, guaranteed the woman that her husband would be exempted from mobilization procedures and released from one of the capital’s Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support. They further promised to arrange a finding that he was unfit for military service. They demanded payment for such "help" — $20,000 in cash, and as quickly as possible.







To make their case more convincing, they even resorted to psychological pressure on the potential ‘client’.

By calling her repeatedly, the dealers threatened that her common-law husband would soon be sent to a combat brigade.

And in order to avoid falling into the hands of law enforcement while receiving the desired "reward," they monitored the meeting place and the surrounding area, but without success. Police officers stopped the offenders and detained them red-handed.

See more: Man armed with knife attacked soldiers from the TCR whilst they were being transported to mobilisation centre in Bukovyna. PHOTOS

Up to eight years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The accomplices have already been served notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy). They face up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

Procedural supervision is being carried out by the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Kyiv.

See more: Head of MMC detained in Zakarpattia: about UAH 11 million in cash seized – SBI. PHOTOS