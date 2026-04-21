Head of MMC detained in Zakarpattia: about UAH 11 million in cash seized – SBI. PHOTOS

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine, have detained the head of a military medical commission (MMC) at the Berehove district Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support in Zakarpattia region.

This was reported by the press service, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

According to the investigation, the official systematically demanded money for issuing fictitious medical documents to obtain exemption from military service.

In particular, a conscript approached him seeking to renew a health-based deferment. The suspect proposed using previous medical documents without undergoing an examination and agreed with other commission members to disregard the actual health condition.

Read more: SBI detains MMC head Pauk on bribery charges in Zakarpattia - nearly $500,000 found – media

The cost of such a "service" was $6,000, which was to be distributed among the participants of the scheme. Law enforcement officers detained the official after issuing a conclusion of limited fitness.





Suspicion and seizure of funds

He has been notified of suspicion of receiving an undue benefit committed by a group of persons upon prior conspiracy with extortion (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The offense carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

During searches at the workplace and residence, more than UAH 11 million in various foreign currencies was seized. A motion is being prepared to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention in custody, as well as to suspend him from office.

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