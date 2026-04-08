In Zakarpattia, woman rented out her own children for begging for $1,000. VIDEO+PHOTO

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, a 32-year-old woman from the village of Ilnytsia in the Khust district of Zakarpattia region ‘rented out’ her two children – an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl – for two weeks in exchange for 1,000 US dollars.

They were to be used for begging in another region, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The woman sought out "buyers" herself through acquaintances and messaging apps, offering the children for such "work". She was detained near Irshava immediately after receiving the money.

Under the procedural guidance of the Khust District Prosecutor’s Office, the woman has been notified of the charge of human trafficking involving minors and exploiting their vulnerable situation.

At the prosecution’s request, the court imposed a preventive measure on her – detention in custody with an alternative bail of nearly 1 million hryvnias. The suspect is currently in custody.

The woman has another child – an 8-year-old daughter. The prosecutor’s office has already initiated proceedings to terminate her parental rights. The children have been removed from the family. They are currently in hospital under medical supervision.

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