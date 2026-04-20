SBI detains MMC head Pauk on bribery charges in Zakarpattia - nearly $500,000 found – media

Law enforcement officers have arrested Volodymyr Pauk, a dermatologist and head of the military medical commission (MMC) at Berehove Hospital in Zakarpattia, on bribery charges.

This was reported by journalist Vitalii Hluhola, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"SBI officers, together with the SSU and the National Police, detained the head of the MMC in Berehove for bribery. According to the investigation, he organized a scheme to issue conclusions of unfitness for military service.

This refers to Volodymyr Pauk, a dermatovenereologist and head of the military medical commission at the Berehove hospital," the report states.

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Pauk was caught red-handed while receiving an undue advantage for assisting a serviceman in obtaining a corresponding MMC conclusion.

Cash found

Following the detention, law enforcement officers conducted searches. Nearly $500,000 in cash has already been found at the suspect's home.

"As far as I know, the searches are ongoing, and this may not be the final amount discovered at the MMC head's residence," the journalist added.

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