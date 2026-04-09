Demanded $100,000 cash bribe for dismantling railway track: "UZ"official detained in Khmelnytskyi region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The deputy director of the Environmental Safety Department at JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" has been arrested for demanding $100,000 from a representative of a granite manufacturing company in the Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

In exchange for the bribe, the official promised to "resolve the issue" of dismantling and writing off the railway track, which was hindering the expansion of production.

"The scheme was well thought out: first, to initiate a 'seasonal detour' so that the commission would deem the track unprofitable, then – dismantling, decommissioning, and removal from the registers. There was also talk of transferring the land under the track to the local community for the quarry’s needs.



The official claimed that the procedure was complex and required approval from the management of Ukrainian Railways, the Ministry of Infrastructure and relevant departments. Instead, he promised to organise the entire process on a ‘turnkey’ basis within 3–6 months, citing experience of similar work on the Lviv Railway," the statement reads.

At the same time, the official demanded cash in advance for the work.







See more: Odesa region district TRC official promised to resolve AWOL issue for $10,000, he was detained. PHOTOS

He was detained at the moment of receiving the money. During a personal search, cash and a handwritten receipt were seized.









Searches were also carried out at the official’s home, workplace and in his car.

He has now been notified of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit on an especially large scale. The official faces between 8 and 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

A motion for his detention has been filed with the court.

The investigation is ongoing. Other possible incidents and individuals involved are being investigated.

Ukrzaliznytsia's response

The company's press office stated that it is doing everything possible to assist with the investigation.

"All requested materials were promptly submitted yesterday. Our Corporate Security Department is in constant contact with investigators to help clarify all the circumstances. And if any other company employees are found to be implicated, we will provide full cooperation in identifying them," the statement reads.

Additionally, "UZ" is launching its own internal investigation into the reported facts.

"We are immediately suspending the employee from their duties. If there are any indications that the official did not act alone, all those involved will be suspended immediately, and all materials will be handed over to law enforcement," they emphasized.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" urged all of the company’s customers, suppliers, partners, and citizens to report corruption to the hotline: 0 800 503 222 or to law enforcement.

See more: Two senior officials of SSU directorates in Kyiv and Rivne region exposed over $620,000 bribe. PHOTO