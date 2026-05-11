Ministry of Defense proposes transforming TCR into "Reserve+ Offices," - media

The Ministry of Defense proposes transforming the TCR and SS into "Reserve+ Offices" with separate units.

This is reported in an article by Ukrainska Pravda, according to Censor.NET.

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What will change?

Sources in the Verkhovna Rada said that staff at the recruitment offices will be responsible for keeping records of those subject to military service, planning mobilization measures, recruiting, and processing enlistments.

There are also plans to set up recruitment stations in public places.

Separate facilities will house recruitment hubs—bases for accommodating volunteers and conscripts brought in by the police during the enlistment process.

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The Ministry of Defense’s draft states that hub staff will verify documents, conduct military medical examinations, and assess mental resilience and professional suitability.

At the same time, specialists at the support offices will be responsible for social issues—ranging from processing compensation for wounded soldiers and one-time payments to the families of fallen soldiers to organizing funerals.

The Ministry of Defense plans to digitize some of these processes, particularly the processing of payments and the issuance of certificates.

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Who will transport conscripts?

"The TCR is a massive organization that supplies the military with over 30,000 conscripts and contract soldiers each month. No one wants to disrupt the system, so there is a lot of debate.

There was a long debate over who should transport men from the streets to the TCR. The Ministry of Defense proposed that this be handled exclusively by the police, without military involvement. But the police are against it. Now everything has stalled—there is no consensus," noted a source in the military leadership.

There are no deadlines for when the reform of the TCR and SS will begin. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the Office of the President are finalizing their concepts, the article concluded.

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