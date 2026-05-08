Military personnel on forward positions must be replaced no later than after two months – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually moving from a mobilization-based to a contract-based manning model.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

Details

"We are paying special attention to mobilization and recruitment issues. We are working to implement the President of Ukraine’s initiative on the gradual transition of the military from a mobilization-based to a contract-based manning model," he said.

Following the meeting, Syrskyi tasked the General Staff with preparing specific proposals on new formats of contract service.

"An instruction has also already been developed and signed on the mandatory replacement of military personnel on forward positions, no later than after two months of deployment, with an additional month for rotation," he added.

Read more: Ukraine mobilizes up to 35,000 people month. Troops are tired, rotations are needed, Zelenskyy says

Background

It should be recalled that the situation involving servicemen of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the AFU’s 14th Brigade, who serve in the Kharkiv direction, gained public attention online. Their relatives say the soldiers have been in an extremely difficult situation for eight months, with food and drinking water regularly unavailable at their positions.

On the morning of 24 April, the General Staff reported that after problems were identified in the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the brigade commander was removed from his post, while the commander of the 10th Army Corps was dismissed and appointed to a lower position.

Read more: State Bureau of Investigation detained military officer from Dnipropetrovsk region who promised to arrange rotation of soldier from front line in exchange for bribe