Systematic air and missile strikes by Russian forces on crossings over the Oskil River have significantly hampered logistical support for Ukrainian Defense Forces units in the Kupiansk area.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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It is noted that, given the ongoing attacks, troop supplies are being provided through alternative means.

"Logistics for our troops here are being provided using watercraft and heavy UAVs," the General Staff clarified.

The command is also strengthening defenses in the area.

"The command is taking measures to strengthen air defense and anti-drone protection. The electronic warfare system is being reinforced," the statement notes.

Problems identified in the 14th Brigade

"The previous command of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade concealed the true state of affairs; a number of positions were lost, and a series of miscalculations were made regarding the provision of supplies to servicemen. In particular, a problem with food supplies to one of the brigade’s positions was identified," the General Staff noted.

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In this regard, personnel decisions have been made.

"The commander of the 14th smb has been dismissed from his post, and the commander of the 10th Army Corps has been dismissed and reassigned to a lower-ranking position," the military reported.

Colonel Taras Maksimov has been appointed the new commander of the 14th Brigade, and Brigadier General Artem Bohomolov has taken command of the 10th Army Corps.

Investigation of violations

According to the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an official investigation is being conducted by a comprehensive commission of the Ground Forces. Based on the results, appropriate administrative decisions will be made, and the investigation materials will be forwarded to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment.

"The new brigade and corps command is taking all possible measures to normalize the situation and ensure the supply of troops in combat positions," the General Staff added.

The Commander-in-Chief also instructed the commander of the Joint Forces Group, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, to verify the level of supply for the units.

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"It should be noted that another shipment of food supplies was recently delivered to the positions of the soldiers of the 14th SMB. If conditions permit, our soldiers will be evacuated immediately," the General Staff added.

What led up to this?

The situation surrounding the soldiers of the 14th Brigade’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are serving in the Kharkiv sector, has gained widespread attention online. Relatives say that the soldiers have been in an extremely difficult situation for eight months now—there is a systematic lack of food and drinking water at their positions.