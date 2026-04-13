Unfortunately, the political leadership has not decided to replace the Commander-in-Chief or to take a serious approach to the system.

This was stated in an interview with Censor.NET by Bohdan Krotevych, former chief of staff of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, "Azov."

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"The only thing that could really cause a stir is the release of the casualty figures for these assault regiments (Syrskyi’s. — Ed.), and if that happens, it’ll really shake the country up. I once wrote about one of the units after seeing the documents: in July 2025, it lost more men than our brigade did in two years of advancing, and our area of responsibility was larger. And the following month, they were given even more men—about 800," he noted.

According to Krotevych, because he knows how all this works, he cannot be a staunch opponent of draft dodging.

Read more: Nikopol residents appeal to AFU Commander-in-Chief to strengthen defense of Nikopol

"Yes, of course, there are idiots—pro-Russian people who don’t want to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine—and those who don’t care about the country or its future. They infuriate me, and I will never make excuses for them. But I see a person who wants to serve but doesn’t understand and is afraid of the unknown. They might be ready to die for the country, but consciously, not because of landmines in training camps. There are countless situations where, during training, a person simply hadn’t seen an automatic weapon and picked one up for the first time already in their unit.

The issue here is that the political leadership, unfortunately, is not making decisions to replace the Commander-in-Chief and adopt a serious approach to the system. When the situation reaches a breaking point, protests may begin to form. And when that happens, the question will arise: why did it come to this, why wasn’t it fixed earlier? We’re talking about human lives here! "You know what angers me the most? The fact that corruption scandals can make for media stories, but when it comes to human lives, the picture is completely different," he emphasized.

Read the interview with Bohdan Krotevych for Censor.NET at the link.

Read more: Thousands of people are being lost every month in Syrskyi’s assault regiments, - Krotevych