Thousands of people are being lost every month in Syrskyi’s assault regiments, - Krotevych

Unfortunately, things won’t get any better until there is a change in the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the system he has established.

Bohdan Krotevych, former Chief of Staff of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," spoke about this in an interview with Censor.NET.

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"The soldiers who served there (in Syrskyi’s assault regiments—Ed.) told me about this. They do this because they are under the patronage of Oleksandr Stanislavovych Syrskyi, who doesn’t know how to fight any other way. If you look at the entire history from Bakhmut onward, this 'hodgepodge' of units is his standard approach to work. In Bakhmut, it was generally unclear who was in command of whom and what positions they held. Assault regiments are a convenient reserve that can be thrown into any battle," he noted.

Read more: In March, Russian Federation’s total losses rose by 29% thanks to Ukrainian USF units, – Syrskyi

According to Krotevych, Syrskyi provides them with everything: "Bradleys," "Leopards," and "Strykers."

"They really have everything! They lose them in assaults and calmly get new ones, and they also lose people—excuse my language—by the thousands every month! His part of the deal is to provide supplies, theirs is to do whatever he says. And how they do it—he shouldn’t care. To me, this is just a typical organized crime syndicate system," he added.

According to Krotevych, until there is a change in the Commander-in-Chief and the system he has built, unfortunately, things won’t get any better.

"I think that the creation of a separate branch of the military, which hasn’t been approved by the president but still exists, is, excuse me, a farce. These assault regiments are separate and report directly to the Commander-in-Chief. I think he came up with this idea after the Kursk Operation, because before it took place, he gathered all the paratroopers and, as far as I know, said: ‘You’re with me or you’re not.’ Some brigade commanders opposed it, after which they were removed. The idea here is to create units that will unquestioningly carry out absolutely every task assigned to them," he concluded.

Read the full text of the interview with Bohdan Krotevych by following the link.

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