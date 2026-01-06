State Bureau of Investigation detained military officer from Dnipropetrovsk region who promised to arrange rotation of soldier from front line in exchange for bribe

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, detained a soldier from one of the units in the Dnipropetrovsk region who promised the family of a soldier who had been in the combat zone for a long time to include him in the rotation lists in exchange for a bribe.

According to the investigation, the family of a soldier who had been on the front lines for about six months lost contact with him, reports Censor.NET.

In search of information about the fate of a loved one, relatives contacted an official through acquaintances

He said that the soldier was "fine" and explained the lack of communication by the inability to get in touch.

Taking advantage of the family's emotional state and concern, the soldier said that for a bribe he could "arrange" for the soldier to be included in the rotation lists, citing his alleged connections.

For his "services," he demanded $9,000 and insisted on urgent transfer of funds "under the Christmas tree."

The transfer of money took place on January 1 in Dnipro. The suspect was detained while receiving the illegal benefit.

The military serviceman has been notified of suspicion of abuse of influence.

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The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for up to 5 years.

He has been remanded in custody with the possibility of bail.

The SBI is also investigating the possible involvement of other individuals in the crime, including members of the military unit's command.

The SBI emphasizes that speculation on the subject of rotations, combat missions, and the experiences of military families is cynical and unacceptable. No "connections" or bribes can influence legitimate decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All such illegal schemes will be exposed, and those responsible will be held accountable.