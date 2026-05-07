Impossible to find logic for mass demobilization during war – Zaluzhnyi

The issue of mobilization and its implementation methods is increasingly becoming the center of conflict between the population and Ukraine's state authorities.

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated this in a column for UP, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to Zaluzhnyi, Russia is conducting a large-scale information campaign to discredit the mobilization process itself as a component of restoring and maintaining the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Such a campaign was quite successful and ultimately revealed another problem for the unconditional resilience of the people of Ukraine in a prolonged war. ... This campaign, by the way, began at the end of summer 2023, when we attempted to conduct the so-called mobilization of the reserve, which was supposed to guarantee both the replenishment of losses and, possibly, the creation of a strategic reserve for future operations," the former Commander-in-Chief noted.

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Mobilization and demobilization

Zaluzhnyi stated the importance of restoring and maintaining the state's combat capability.

"In Ukraine, unfortunately, there is frequent speculation on the topic of demobilization during a full-scale war. Turning to historical experience, indeed, during wars, the mobilization of both the population and other resources was constantly intensified; however, no analogies or logic for mass demobilization during a war can be found. This is justified very simply.

Mobilization is, first and foremost, the creation of the necessary potential on the eve of war, the creation and training of necessary reserves, and the replenishment of obvious losses during the war.

And indeed, it was mobilization and its potential, both human and economic, that were the key to success in the trial of war," he explained.

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At the same time, the Ambassador drew attention to the importance of the fact that the filling and maintenance of combat capabilities depend on the level of scientific and technological progress, supported by human and economic resources.

Zaluzhnyi also noted that since future combat capabilities are based on the use of unmanned and robotic systems, the mobilization system should not remain at the level of First World War doctrine.

"Therefore, the question of whether the mobilization system should have changed due to the replacement of weapons and forms and methods of warfare has an obvious and concise answer. Yes, the mobilization system, which involves maintaining the necessary level of combat capabilities during the war, must change due to the replacement of warfare methods.

Indeed, this is a new and dangerous phenomenon due to its uniqueness and the lack of historical examples. However, for the first time in known human history, robots have come to war," he emphasized.

The former Commander-in-Chief noted that the military leadership holds a false perception: that all problems on the line of contact are primarily related to the shortage of people and the dominance of standoff weapons, such as FPV systems.

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"However, whether an increase in manpower will lead to an increase in losses due to the scaled use of, for example, drones, is not typically discussed, although it is obvious. It is only a matter of time for the scaling of drones on one side and losses on the other.

Until a combined arms commander understands that modern warfare is a war of drones, that artillery is no longer the 'gods of war,' that tanks are the past, like horses and sabers, troops will continue to suffer heavy personnel losses, and the war will last as long as there are enough people for the old type of mobilization," he added.

The mobilization system should also be reviewed for other reasons: constant losses in the Armed Forces requiring replenishment; the gradual "war fatigue" of the civilian population, and as a result, low motivation to serve and fight among a significant portion of those already mobilized.

"All this leads to the need to introduce so-called smart mobilization, built taking into account the development of scientific and technological progress and the need for a long-term war across the entire territory of the country under conditions of an obvious demographic crisis," the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces explained.

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Zaluzhnyi's proposals

First type of mobilization

"The first type of mobilization is when the majority of the population does not feel the war in the country and does everything possible to ensure this feeling persists until the end of hostilities.

An excellent example of such smart mobilization is the gradual transfer of war functions, for example, to private military companies, or financial motivation for those who voluntarily join the war. By the way, the transfer of training functions, including for officer personnel, could be the first step in testing such capability," he emphasized.

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Second type

This refers to nationwide mobilization with the definition of clear volumes and, most importantly, terms for all categories of citizens.

"The specific feature of such mobilization will be high requirements for personnel in terms of their intellectualization and the maximum transparency of the process itself. Such a process will be accompanied by clearly defined terms for both training and service and will represent a continuous process of training and rotations.

At the final stage of such a process, the state begins to function under completely new conditions, without risks of destabilization due to, for example, injustice, with the subsequent transition of the state's functioning to a mode similar to Israel.

When the very fact of the state's constant readiness to ensure its security becomes the main factor of a stable and predictable life. The most sensitive issue in this case is the age limit, where preference is given to younger and higher-quality replenishment," he emphasized.

At the same time, Zaluzhnyi noted that without reforming the Armed Forces, the system of training the mobilization reserve, and the entire system of combat training, without a radical reform of the military-industrial complex and an urgent transition to the production of weapons necessary to reduce human losses, such a smart approach will be impossible.

A completely new smart doctrine is needed, he added.

Third type

"The temporary type is the partial transfer of specific functions to private companies and the continued improvement of the existing system through an open dialogue with society, and especially with the youth, about a new system of service, clear terms for training and service, and future prospects. This will require complex work from the military command, legislative bodies, and the government.

Then demobilization itself becomes possible, but only as a result of the measures taken, not as an end in itself," the general said.

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Summary

"Currently unfolding events have made it obvious that mobilization and the order of service are the basis of any option for further continuing the war. Only by resolving these issues in the context of a demographic and economic crisis is it possible to pursue more ambitious goals in the future. However, solving this extremely complex issue is possible not by declaring goals, but only as a result of a complex process of defining necessary steps and developing a detailed step-by-step implementation plan.

Such a strategy involving society can also become an important factor in uniting society around common goals and interests, the achievement of which can once again bring confidence and hope to society," Zaluzhnyi concluded.

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