Ukraine and United Kingdom have signed agreement on space cooperation

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the field of civil space.

This was reported by the British government’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Embassy of Ukraine in London by Dr. Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, and General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.

It is noted that this is the first agency-level agreement between the UK Space Agency and the State Space Agency of Ukraine.

"It demonstrates the UK’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Ukraine in the space sector and supports the ambitions set out in the Ukraine–UK 100-Year Partnership, agreed in January 2025," the statement reads.

Read more: Drones, air defence and missiles: Ukraine and Britain sign declaration to strengthen defence cooperation

The agreement will promote cooperation between British and Ukrainian space organizations, enhance the exchange of information and expertise, and support new initiatives in areas of mutual interest in civil and commercial space.

It is expected that this week, the UK Space Agency will also contribute €100,000 to support a joint program between the European Space Agency and the State Space Agency of Ukraine, helping to strengthen Ukraine’s space sector.

"The first initiative is the ‘Agricultural and Environmental Monitoring Services for Ukraine and the Black Sea Region (SEN4STATUkr)’ project, aimed at improving agricultural statistics practices using Earth remote sensing data," the government noted.

Following the signing, the State Space Agency will hold a meeting with program directors from the UK Space Agency to identify potential areas of cooperation.

Ambassador Valerii Zaluzhny called the agreement a historic document.

"This is the first interagency agreement between the institutions that coordinate the space sectors in our countries. It opens up enormous opportunities for civil and commercial space cooperation and supports the ambitions set forth in the 100-Year Partnership Agreement.

The Memorandum covers the exchange of information and expertise, support for civil and commercial activities in space, as well as specific projects between our space agencies," the diplomat noted.

Zaluzhnyi also explained that the agreement supports innovation, opens up commercial opportunities, and allows for the use of space technologies to serve the interests of citizens of both countries.

Read more: Ukraine and Great Britain launched work of joint commission on cultural issues, - Zaluzhnyi

What preceded it?

Earlier, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a declaration on strengthening defense cooperation.

Read more: Representatives from several countries have approached Zaluzhnyi for advice on defence matters, — media