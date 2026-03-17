Drones, air defence and missiles: Ukraine and Britain sign declaration to strengthen defence cooperation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration in London on enhanced security and defence cooperation, providing for the development of joint military technologies and weapons production.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was announced by the UK government press service.

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What the cooperation covers

The declaration states that the two countries will work on developing a joint defence-industrial and technological ecosystem. This cooperation may include:

the creation of joint production lines,

joint research and development,

the integration of defence product supply chains, and

the development of industrial partnerships.

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The United Kingdom and Ukraine also agreed to accelerate the implementation of the Lyra programme, which provides for the joint development of drones, air defence systems, long-range missiles and other types of weapons.

It is noted that the defence ministries of the two countries signed an agreement on the licensed production in the United Kingdom of the Ukrainian-developed Octopus interceptor drone.

In addition, the countries agreed to integrate Ukraine’s operational experience into the military training, doctrine development and capability planning of the British Armed Forces. This cooperation may include the participation of Ukrainian personnel in British training programmes, the involvement of Ukrainian instructors in allied training activities, and the organisation of joint exercises.

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"This cooperation reflects a shared understanding that Ukraine is not only a state defending itself against aggression, but also a state contributing to the security of its partners and to strengthening Europe’s collective defence," the UK government said.