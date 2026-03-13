UK will not ease sanctions against Russia like US did - Energy Minister Shanks

The United Kingdom will not follow the US example in easing sanctions on Russian oil.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by the BBC, Energy Minister Michael Shanks made this statement.

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"We absolutely cannot allow Putin to sit in the Kremlin and see this as an opportunity to invest in the military machine," he stressed.

Shenks did not criticize the US administration for this move, but called it unacceptable.

The minister suggested that Russia is using this energy crisis as an opportunity to improve its economy.

Read more: Russia will not benefit significantly from easing of US sanctions, - Bessent

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