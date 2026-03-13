UK will not ease sanctions against Russia like US did - Energy Minister Shanks
The United Kingdom will not follow the US example in easing sanctions on Russian oil.
According to Censor.NET, citing a report by the BBC, Energy Minister Michael Shanks made this statement.
Details
"We absolutely cannot allow Putin to sit in the Kremlin and see this as an opportunity to invest in the military machine," he stressed.
Shenks did not criticize the US administration for this move, but called it unacceptable.
The minister suggested that Russia is using this energy crisis as an opportunity to improve its economy.
What happened before?
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the White House administration is considering lifting sanctions on Russian oil in order to alleviate global shortages caused by military operations against Iran.
- U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is temporarily lifting certain oil-related sanctions to help stabilize energy prices.
- Subsequently, the White House stated that US sanctions against Russian oil remain in effect and that their lifting has not yet been announced, but India has been temporarily allowed to purchase oil from Russia.
- U.S. Energy Secretary Wright stated that
the United States has no intention of lifting sanctions on Russian oil.
-
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that temporary sanctions relief will not provide Russia with significant revenue.
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