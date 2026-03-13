Russia will not benefit significantly from easing of US sanctions, - Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that temporary sanctions relief will not provide Russia with significant revenues.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Bessent's post on X.

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"To increase the global reach of existing supply, US Treasury is providing a temporary authorization to permit countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea," Bessent wrote.

According to him, this move by the US administration is aimed at supporting the stability of global energy markets and preventing price spikes amid the US-Israeli operation against the Iranian regime.

"This narrowly tailored, short-term measure applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction," assured the head of the US financial department.

He added that the rise in oil prices would be short-lived and would greatly benefit the United States and its economy in the long term.

Read more: Russian oil remains under sanctions. US policy is unchanged, says US Energy Secretary Wright

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