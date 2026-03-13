Russia will not benefit significantly from easing of US sanctions, - Bessent
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that temporary sanctions relief will not provide Russia with significant revenues.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Bessent's post on X.
"To increase the global reach of existing supply, US Treasury is providing a temporary authorization to permit countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea," Bessent wrote.
According to him, this move by the US administration is aimed at supporting the stability of global energy markets and preventing price spikes amid the US-Israeli operation against the Iranian regime.
"This narrowly tailored, short-term measure applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction," assured the head of the US financial department.
He added that the rise in oil prices would be short-lived and would greatly benefit the United States and its economy in the long term.
What preceded it?
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the White House administration is considering lifting sanctions on Russian oil to address global shortages caused by military operations against Iran.
- US President Donald Trump said that the United States is temporarily lifting some oil-related sanctions to stabilize energy prices.
- Later, the White House announced that US sanctions against Russian oil remain in place and their lifting has not yet been announced, but India has been temporarily allowed to purchase oil from Russia.
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