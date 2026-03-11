US has not lifted sanctions against Russia, but has allowed India to buy Russian oil, - White House

US sanctions against Russian oil remain in place, and no announcement has been made regarding their lifting, but India has been temporarily allowed to purchase oil from Russia.

This was announced at a briefing by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, according to Censor.NET.

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US decision

"I know that the Treasury Department and the president's energy team are continuing to discuss this issue and that they will ultimately consult with the president before making a decision. I have no announcements today regarding new sanctions or their lifting," she said.

According to Leavitt, India has received temporary permission to purchase Russian oil. The decision was made jointly by President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the entire national security team.

Read more: US may lift sanctions against Russian oil, - Bessent

"Our allies in India have been good players and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. We have temporarily allowed them to accept this oil to fill a temporary gap in supply due to the Iranians," Trump's team explained.

Leavitt added that this oil was already at sea when the decision was made. However, Washington does not consider this short-term measure to be a significant financial benefit for the Russian government.

What preceded this?

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besent said that the White House administration is considering lifting sanctions on Russian oil to address global shortages caused by military operations against Iran.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States is temporarily lifting some oil-related sanctions to ensure the stabilisation of energy prices.

Read more: Zelenskyy on possible lifting of sanctions against Russia: We believe that US will not make such concessions