Zelenskyy on possible lifting of sanctions against Russia: We believe that US will not make such concessions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a possible easing of US sanctions against Russia would be a "serious blow" to Ukraine and a reputational challenge for the world.

The head of state said this at a press briefing, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy commented on the consequences

The president noted that the strategy of inflicting maximum financial losses on Russia is common to the civilized world — the aggressor's funds should not be used against Ukraine, in particular for the purchase of weapons. Zelenskyy said that if sanctions against Russia are lifted, "it will be a serious blow to us."

"And around the world, this is a very difficult, very serious blow to reputation. How can sanctions be lifted from Russia if it is an aggressor? It means that others can do the same. In principle, this is not a very positive example for others," he explained.

Ukraine is also aware that Russia is holding talks with US representatives regarding the possible lifting of sanctions. At the same time, the head of state assured that Ukraine believes in the US position.

"We strongly believe that the US will not make such concessions," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Russia plans to take advantage of situation surrounding Iran, drag it out and get out from under sanctions, — Zelenskyy

What preceded it?