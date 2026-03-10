Russia plans to take advantage of situation surrounding Iran, drag it out and get out from under sanctions, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by Oleh Ivashchenko, head of the Defence Intelligence, on the Russian leadership's intentions to take advantage of the situation surrounding Iran and the possible delay of the American military operation.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Russia's plans

According to him, this is actually Russia's main calculation right now—to increase the risks of a long war in the Middle East and the Gulf region in order to weaken international pressure on Moscow over the war against Ukraine as much as possible, escape sanctions imposed by its partners, and gain additional resources thanks to fluctuations in oil and gas prices.

"There is information about Russia's intentions to discuss the complete lifting of sanctions on energy. We are determining our countermeasures and will inform our partners," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state instructed intelligence agencies to work more actively on Russian military production: "We must continue to limit the potential for Russian aggression, despite geopolitical challenges in the world."

Read more: Today will be day of most intense strikes on Iran, — Hegseth

Russian army losses are underestimated

Ukrainian intelligence has obtained documents assessing the losses of Russian troops on the battlefield.

In particular, there has been a change in the ratio of Russians killed and wounded, namely from 100% losses to 62% killed and 38% wounded.

In closed official reports, the Russians themselves put their irretrievable losses at 1,315,000 killed and seriously wounded. We have reason to believe that these figures are underestimated.

The DIU also obtained updated information on cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Zelenskyy added.