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Today will be day of most intense strikes on Iran, — Hegseth
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that today is expected to be the day of the most intense strikes on Iran.
He announced this during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Today is another day of intense strikes on Iran. The largest number of fighter jets, bombers, and strikes. Intelligence is more accurate and better than ever," he said.
According to Hegseth, Iran has launched the fewest missiles in the past 24 hours since the start of the US operation.
The Pentagon chief said that Iran attacks civilians, while the US does not.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On March 3, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the late Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as the next supreme leader of Iran.
- It later became known that Iran's assembly of experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.
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