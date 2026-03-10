Today will be day of most intense strikes on Iran, — Hegseth

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that today is expected to be the day of the most intense strikes on Iran.

He announced this during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Today is another day of intense strikes on Iran. The largest number of fighter jets, bombers, and strikes. Intelligence is more accurate and better than ever," he said.

According to Hegseth, Iran has launched the fewest missiles in the past 24 hours since the start of the US operation.

The Pentagon chief said that Iran attacks civilians, while the US does not.

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Strikes on Iran