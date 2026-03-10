Trump lifts some sanctions to stabilize oil market

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to lift some sanctions related to the oil sector in order to influence global energy prices.

According to Censor.NET, the American leader made this announcement during a speech at the White House.

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Lifting sanctions to stabilise prices

"We are also lifting some sanctions related to oil in order to lower prices. We imposed sanctions on some countries, but we are lifting them until the situation improves," Donald Trump said.

According to the US president, such a move could help stabilise the situation on the energy market.

"Then, who knows, maybe we won't have to reintroduce them," added the American president.

Read more: Global oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel

Plan for stabilising the oil market

Prior to this, Trump stated that he had a plan to resolve the situation. According to him, he is working on a solution that could stabilise the energy market.

"I have a plan for everything. You will be very pleased," Trump said in an interview with the New York Post on 9 March.

On Monday evening, March 9, the price of oil plummeted to $89 per barrel. This happened after Donald Trump said that the war with Iran was "practically over." The day before, the price of Brent exceeded $119.

Trump also said that the US war with Iran is almost over.

Read more: Britain has only enough gas for two days, - media