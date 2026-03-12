Russian oil remains under sanctions. US policy is unchanged, says US Energy Secretary Wright

Photo: Міністр енергетики США Кріс Райт

The United States has no intention of lifting sanctions on Russian oil.

This was stated by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on CNN, Censor.NET reports.

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US position

"US policy toward Russia has not changed, despite temporary measures on the energy market. Russian oil remains under sanctions," Wright said, adding that in the future, in addition to oil restrictions, Washington also plans to impose uranium sanctions and stop supplies of Russian fuel for nuclear power plants.

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Background

It should be noted that the US official's statements came after Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, arrived in the United States on another visit. He has become the Kremlin's key negotiator with the Trump administration.

Dmitriev visited Florida, where Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is located, and held talks with his officials. After the talks, Dmitriev said the United States was allegedly beginning to understand "the system-forming role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of the global economy, as well as the ineffective and destructive nature of sanctions."

Read more: US may lift sanctions against Russian oil, - Bessent