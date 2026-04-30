Issue of protecting port infrastructure is critical not only for Ukraine, but for whole world, - Zaluzhnyi

Today, defeating an enemy simply requires making its economic activities too costly, and current air defense systems are unable to fully protect critical infrastructure from massive attacks by low-cost drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former head of the agency and ambassador to the United Kingdom, during his speech at the "Port Infrastructure Protection Forum," an international conference dedicated to the protection of port infrastructure.

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"Today, there is no need to defeat the enemy in a 'classical' war. It is enough to make its economic activities too risky and costly. At the same time, the cost of strategic strikes has become low. These are no longer exorbitantly expensive cruise or ballistic missiles. These are cheap, scalable, and widely available weapons systems capable of inflicting massive damage on concentrated energy and logistics infrastructure, while current air defense systems are unable to protect against such attacks. For example, from several hundred "Shaheds" attacking simultaneously," noted Zaluzhnyi.

Vulnerability of key economic sectors

He emphasized that the very structure of modern ports, which has evolved over decades amid globalization, now poses a security risk. The excessive concentration of infrastructure in a single location makes them ideal targets. Where should we begin our search?

"First, we must recognize that such threats to ports are already a reality. Second, we must understand that the concentration and scale of port infrastructure were a consequence of globalization and have now led to their extreme vulnerability. And third, the global economy, in the context of a shattered world order and the absence of technical solutions, must adapt quickly. Adapt both organizationally, by changing outdated rules, and practically, by significantly changing approaches to the infrastructure itself. Changing the rules will require not only political will but also a clear stance from international organizations," Zaluzhnyi noted.

Ukrainian Experience and International Cooperation

He added that this would require complex and costly solutions, such as decentralization and the duplication of port infrastructure, diversification, the creation of alternative ports, and even the establishment of a reserve fleet. All of this, of course, requires significant funding. While the economy will inevitably lose some revenue as a result, it will gain greater resilience.

"History no longer asks whether voters want this or not. It dictates its own terms. Either you pay for your own economy, or you become part of someone else’s. And while the world ponders this, a number of countries, including Ukraine, are already gaining experience in both defending and destroying critical infrastructure. Ukraine’s experience in this regard is unprecedented, and Ukraine is ready to share it with its allies," Zaluzhnyi said.

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