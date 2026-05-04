Defense Ministry outlines mobilization reform: steps being prepared to change selection, military medical commissions and training

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is working on a systemic solution that should correct mistakes made during military medical commissions and improve the quality of the mobilization pool.

The ministry said this in response to a request from hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

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Changes to military medical commissions

The Defense Ministry says the military medical assessment procedure is gradually changing. It says the process is being digitized and the rules for medical examinations are being optimized.

"Active work is currently underway to analyze errors and misunderstandings that occurred during medical examinations by military medical commissions at TCRs and SSs, and to develop a systemic solution that will make it possible to correct the mistakes made and prevent new ones in the future," the Defense Ministry said in its response.

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It was noted there that the Military Medical Commission (MMC) merely determines fitness for service; therefore, in the absence of complaints and medical documents confirming illnesses, the commission may limit itself to basic tests and a basic examination by doctors. If the conclusion of a military medical commission does not take into account a person’s actual state of health, it can be challenged before trial (through a regional or Central military medical commission, or in court).

At the same time, the Medical Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces do not keep statistics on how often decisions by military medical commissions are successfully challenged. The ministry said inspections are being carried out to improve the quality of medical examinations, and control groups have been created to oversee the work of military medical commissions.

In 2025, 318 inspections were carried out into the activities of military medical commissions at TCRs and SSs. As a result of this work, including the inspections, more than 130 heads of military medical commissions were reappointed (replaced), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

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Potential changes

The Defense Ministry also said it was preparing specific steps to improve the quality of the mobilization pool and change the system of selection, medical control, and training. In particular, it plans to:

Improve data exchange between the Oberih system, National Police databases and the State Border Guard Service (to ensure instant checks of a person’s current status at checkpoints and border crossing points).

Ensure the full functioning of the online portal in "Reserve+" (which will allow contact details and place of residence to be updated without a personal visit to the Territorial Recruitment Centre).

Introduce access for doctors of military medical commissions to patients’ digital medical histories in civilian healthcare institutions (so they can objectively assess health status and avoid mistakes when determining fitness for service).

Move from mass notification to the principle of professional suitability. TCR and SS should prioritize the recruitment of specialists in specific fields (including drivers, communications specialists, medics, and IT specialists) in line with the current needs of Defense Forces units.

Through the integration of registers, ensure that the Oberih system displays information about a person’s civilian profession, education, and actual health status for effective resource planning.

Develop a clear mechanism for cooperation between TCR and SS, the National Police, and military command bodies.

"This is necessary to introduce a system of targeted notification of persons liable for military service, which will increase the effectiveness of mobilization measures and reduce social tension," the Defense Ministry concluded.

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