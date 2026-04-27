Reshetilova proposes new approach to mobilization: If 1.6 million draft dodgers join military, 2- to 3-year term of service could be introduced

In Ukraine, the issue of demobilization can be considered provided that citizens who are currently evading mobilization are enlisted into service. At the same time, clear terms of service—approximately 2–3 years—must be established for newly enlisted servicemembers.

This was stated by Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetilova in an interview with UP, according to Censor.NET.

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Clear terms of service are needed

"Clarity will encourage people to enlist. We need to acknowledge that we’ve learned from our mistakes and offer a 2- to 3-year term of service. In my opinion, that would be fair. It would be excellent if the president’s efforts lead to stabilization, a lull, and Ukraine achieves a just peace. But this won’t make our neighbors go away—they’ve been trying to conquer us for 400 years. That’s why mobilization must be based on a strategic vision that we must be a militarized society, where everyone must be ready to join the military," she emphasizes.

Read more: Taking fairness into account: AFU developing demobilization mechanism, - Commander of Ground Forces, Shapovalov

A crisis in the mobilization process

According to Reshetilova, Ukraine is currently facing a crisis regarding mobilization.

There are also issues with the government’s communication with the public regarding defense needs.

"We talk a lot about the state’s responsibility and very little about the responsibility of that part of society that evades service, resists the military, and has somewhat forgotten that Ukraine has been at war for 12 years," the ombudswoman added.

Now, according to Reshetilova, we are seeking a way to communicate effectively with that segment of society that has distanced itself from defending the state.

"In my opinion, this is not just a matter for the police, the Ministry of Defense, or the Army Command. The media and the civil society sector must help to properly rebuild this communication."

1.6 million people could join the military

She also added that, according to the Ministry of Defense’s estimates, 1.6 million people are those who could join the military right now.

"Obviously, a rotation could then take place," Reshetilova concludes.