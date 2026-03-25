Taking fairness into account: AFU developing demobilization mechanism, - Commander of Ground Forces, Shapovalov

The AFU is currently developing a demobilization mechanism that will take various factors into account

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced on television by Hennadii Shapovalov, Commander of the AFU Land Forces.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Taking fairness into account

"This mechanism is currently being worked out. Of course, it will be as fair as possible. Yes, we won’t be able to dismiss everyone at once, but the mechanism for how to do this—and which categories will be eligible—is being worked out. Everyone understands that without this, it will be very difficult to move forward," the commander said.

Shapovalov noted that a protracted war is exhausting, but emphasized that the country "must be defended until Russia stops."

Read more: If peace agreement signed, mobilisation may be transformed or cancelled, - Zelenskyy

End of service life

In addition, Shapovalov explained when the end dates of service will be determined. He noted that these dates are already specified in the contracts, but for those who have been mobilized, this issue "must be viewed from a different perspective."

"That unit or military unit, for example, needs to be replaced. If everyone is mobilized, then of course we can’t take them all in and discharge them at the same time; someone needs to take their place. How to do this, how it will work, which categories will go first, and which will remain and be given the opportunity (to be discharged. — Ed.) in the second round—this entire mechanism is already being worked out," the commander explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy on demobilisation: Military will return home when we defeat enemy. VIDEO