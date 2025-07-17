Zelenskyy on demobilisation: The military will return home when we defeat the enemy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the military would return home when Ukraine defeats the enemy.

The video was published by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, MP Honcharenko asked a question about the draft law on clear terms of service.

According to the head of state, the military will return home "when we defeat the enemy, and this is Putin".

"There are no enemies inside the country, and you do not take this side. Our defenders deserve quality rotations, when people like you, like you, will be at the front helping them," he added.

