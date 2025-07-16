Zelenskyy presents new Cabinet of Ministers to "Servant of People": Svyrydenko to become Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the updated Cabinet of Ministers to the "Servant of the People" faction deputies during their meeting on July 16.

This was reported by faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia, according to Censor.NET.

He noted that the candidates who were present at the meeting were introduced.

According to him, "these are both new people and those who have proven themselves well in government work."

What are the changes in the government?

Yes, Yuliia Svyrydenko will be the new Prime Minister. And her predecessor in office, Denys Shmyhal, will become Minister of Defence.

Other candidates:

Mykhailo Fedorov - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation.

- First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation. Taras Kachka - (current Deputy Minister of Economy) - Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

- (current Deputy Minister of Economy) - Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Herman Halushchenko (currently Minister of Energy) - Minister of Justice

(currently Minister of Energy) - Minister of Justice Svitlana Hrynchuk (currently Minister of Ecology) - Minister of Energy

(currently Minister of Ecology) - Minister of Energy Denys Uliutin (currently First Deputy Minister of Finance) - Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine

(currently First Deputy Minister of Finance) - Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Oleksii Soboliev (currently First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economy) - Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

The remaining officials — Youth and Sports Minister Matvii Bidny, Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybyha, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, Health Minister Viktor Liashko, and Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi — will remain in their positions.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the mentioned candidates at the upcoming session. Consultations regarding the candidate for Minister of Culture are still ongoing, Arakhamiia added.

