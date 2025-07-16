Zelenskyy: I sign documents to Verkhovna Rada appointing Shmyhal as new Defense Minister. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed documents submitted to the Verkhovna Rada naming Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense.

He said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, I have already signed the documents to the Verkhovna Rada regarding Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense. Strategic industrial sectors will be managed through the Ministry of Defense. Herman Smietanін will head Ukroboronprom. The task is very specific and clear. Currently, about 40% of the weapons on the front and in all our operations are Ukrainian-made. This is significantly more Ukrainian-produced weaponry than ever before since our country’s independence. The volumes are indeed large. But we need more. And we need more of our capabilities to push the war onto Russian territory — from where the war was brought. So they feel what they have done and the cost of Putin’s refusal to cease fire and seek real peace. We must reach the level of 50% Ukrainian weapons within the first six months of the new government’s work by increasing our own production. I am confident this can be achieved," Zelenskyy said.

