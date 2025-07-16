3 286 85
Biden could not end the war, I am sure that Trump can - Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that current US leader Donald Trump will be able to end the war in Ukraine.
He said this in an interview with Newsmax, Censor.NET reports.
He reiterated that Russia understands only the language of force.
"Biden could not end this war, I am sure that President Trump will be able to do it. I think this will be their main difference," the head of state said.
Trump has repeatedly stated that the war in Ukraine is Biden's war.
