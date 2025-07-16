Before Trump, US had powerful deterrence package that Ukraine never received, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that before Donald Trump's presidency, the United States had a powerful deterrence package that Ukraine wanted to buy, but the assistance was never provided.

He said this in an interview with NewsMax TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I remember that we had a powerful deterrence package before President Trump became president. I wanted America to sell us such a package. But this was not done. We talked to President Trump about these things," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that a show of force is a key factor that can force Putin to the negotiating table. At the same time, according to the head of state, it is not necessary to use it - it is enough for the enemy to know about its presence.

Zelenskyy also noted that both the United States and Europe are aware of Ukraine's aspirations for peace, but Russia "understands only force." "Therefore, only strong sanctions and strong weapons. We are ready for action, for a demonstration of force."

As a reminder, US President Trump announced an agreement with NATO to supply weapons to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte said that NATO would pay for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by the United States.

In addition, the US President also threatened Russia with "very severe duties" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

The United States is also preparing to send Ukraine Patriot systems from one country that has as many as 17 such systems in service.