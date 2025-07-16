Russia will not attack Kyiv during Kellogg’s visit because it is afraid of United States - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia did not attack Kyiv after Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg arrived there. This means that he is afraid of the United States.

He said this in an interview with Newsmax, Censor.NET reports.

"General Kellogg arrived and there were no massive bombings for two nights in a row. This is a very interesting example. There were no major attacks last night and the night before," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy said that some people are even joking about granting Kellogg Ukrainian citizenship and leaving him in the country.

The President stressed that when Americans are in Ukraine, Putin does not strike. He will try to intimidate, blackmail, and create tension, but he does not go for full escalation.

"This means one thing: Putin is afraid of America. I've been saying this all along, and I've also told the president (Trump - Ed.). In any case, Putin is afraid of America, and I am sure of it. This is an important point," Zelenskyy added.

As you know, Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on 14 July.

