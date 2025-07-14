3 101 32
Kellogg has arrived in Kyiv on visit. VIDEO+PHOTO
Special Envoy of the US President Keith Kellogg has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States - there are many topics for conversation. russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump, and we support this approach," Yermak said.
