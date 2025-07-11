ENG
News Kellogg’s visit to Kyiv
Kellogg announces visit to Ukraine on 14 July: will stay in Kyiv for week

Keith Kellogg to visit Kyiv on 14 July

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said he would visit Kyiv on Monday, 14 July.

He told journalists about this on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, he plans to stay in the capital for a whole week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Kellogg's arrival in Ukraine, the ministry's spokesman, Heorhii Tykhyi, told Suspilne during a briefing.

