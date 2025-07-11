1 269 14
Kellogg announces visit to Ukraine on 14 July: will stay in Kyiv for week
US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said he would visit Kyiv on Monday, 14 July.
He told journalists about this on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, he plans to stay in the capital for a whole week.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Kellogg's arrival in Ukraine, the ministry's spokesman, Heorhii Tykhyi, told Suspilne during a briefing.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password