Kellogg: Ukraine’s reconstruction is critically important task for Europe’s security

The United States considers post-war reconstruction of Ukraine to be crucial for the regional security of all Europe.

This was stated by the U.S. President’s Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, as reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"Rebuilding Ukraine goes far beyond restoring physical infrastructure, as it involves addressing the social and economic consequences of the war," Kellogg emphasized.

According to him, priorities include the safe return of Ukrainian refugees and kidnapped children, support for Armed Forces veterans, and large-scale demining of territories. Kellogg noted that stability and long-term security are key conditions for investors.

"Our efforts to ensure peace are aimed not only at a temporary ceasefire but at achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement. All these aspects must be taken into account in any reconstruction efforts," he stressed, adding that the U.S. and Europe already have experience in post-war reconstruction, such as after World War II under the Marshall Plan.

Kellogg also emphasized that the main principle in the reconstruction process must remain the preservation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and its democratic governance.

