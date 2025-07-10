EU allocates €2.3 billion for Ukraine’s reconstruction – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 2.3 billion euros, aimed at the country’s reconstruction and recovery following the Russian invasion.

This was reported by the EC press service, cited by Censor.NET.

She emphasized that the signed agreements aim to unlock up to 10 billion euros in investments for rebuilding homes, opening hospitals, developing businesses, and strengthening energy security.

The package includes 1.8 billion euros in loan guarantees and 580 million euros in grants. The funding is provided under the Ukraine Investment Framework in cooperation with international and bilateral financial institutions.

Read more: Ukrainian military-industrial complex is operating at only 60% of its full capacity - von der Leyen

The funds will be allocated, in particular, to:

Support for small and medium-sized businesses (€500 million),

Investments in energy, transport, and manufacturing (€600 million),

Reconstruction of municipal infrastructure, healthcare, and housing (€520 million),

Stabilization of the energy system and renewable energy (€265 million),

Critical infrastructure—hospitals, housing, etc. (€310 million)

The EU’s total commitments under the Ukraine Investment Framework have already reached €5.7 billion, expected to attract over €18 billion in investments to Ukraine

Read more: Tomorrow, EU ambassadors will consider 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia has not changed its position - media